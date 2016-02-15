SHOWCASE-Soccer-Costa relishing Hazard partnership at Chelsea
April 14 Chelsea striker Diego Costa is enjoying his "beautiful" partnership with playmaker Eden Hazard and hoped he could play with the Belgian for a long time.
Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Cup 5th Round replay matches on Monday 5th Round, replay Tuesday, February 16 (GMT) Hibernian(II) v Hearts (1945) Kilmarnock v Rangers(II) (1945)
STOCKHOLM - Former West Bromwich Albion defender Jonas Olsson tells Reuters how to handle strikers like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Diego Costa ahead of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-CHE/OLSSON (INTERVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 500 words)