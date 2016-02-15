Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday, April 14

STOCKHOLM - Former West Bromwich Albion defender Jonas Olsson tells Reuters how to handle strikers like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Diego Costa ahead of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-CHE/OLSSON (INTERVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 500 words)