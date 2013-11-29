Soccer-Everyone at Liverpool playing for his future, says Klopp
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Cup 4th Round matches on Friday 4th Round Friday, November 29 (GMT) Dundee United v Kilmarnock (1945) 4th Round Saturday, November 30 (GMT) Falkirk(II) v Rangers(III) (1215) Albion Rovers(IV) v Motherwell (1500) Alloa Athletic(II) v Stirling Albion(IV) (1500) Ayr United(III) v Dunfermline Athletic(III) (1500) Berwick Rangers(IV) v Dumbarton(II) (1500) Brechin City(III) v Forfar Athletic(III) (1500) Clyde(IV) v Stranraer(III) (1500) Dundee(II) v Raith Rovers(II) (1500) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Greenock Morton(II) (1500) Queen of the South(II) v St. Mirren (1500) Ross County v Hibernian (1500) St. Johnstone v Livingston(II) (1500) Stenhousemuir(III) v Fraserburgh (1500) 4th Round Sunday, December 1 (GMT) Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1245) Hearts v Celtic (1500)
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
Feb 28 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
Feb 28 Chelsea wing back Victor Moses will temporarily cast aside the fond memories of his time at West Ham United when the London rivals meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.