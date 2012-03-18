March 18 Kilmarnock won the Scottish League Cup for the first time with a shock 1-0 victory over Premier League leaders Celtic in the final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Belgian Dieter Van Tornhout headed the winner on his 27th birthday six minutes from time following a superb whipped cross from Lee Johnson, his first goal for the club.

Celtic, 14-times League Cup winners and seeking a domestic treble, underperformed against a team six places and 41 points behind them in the Scottish Premier League.

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Cammy Bell saved well from Anthony Stokes and Victor Wanyama while Stokes had a strong penalty claim turned down in the dying minutes but Kilmarnock hung to win their first trophy since the 1997 Scottish Cup. (Writing by Ed Osmond in London; editing by Ken Ferris)