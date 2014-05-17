May 17 After a 130-year wait St Johnstone finally tasted success with a 2-0 victory over Dundee United in their first Scottish Cup final at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Steven Anderson and Steven MacLean scored the goals to give the Perth outfit their first silverware and deprive United, who finished two places above them in fourth place in the league, a third Scottish Cup.

The game burst into life just before halftime when St Johnstone took the lead - United keeper Radoslaw Cierzniak getting caught out of position from a corner and Anderson heading in from close range.

A lively second half saw United come agonisingly close to equalising when Nadir Ciftci's clipped free kick bounced down off the crossbar and somehow stayed out despite hitting the back of grounded keeper Alan Mannus.

Minutes later Stevie May appeared to have made it 2-0 to the Saints but after seeing his initial effort stopped on the line by Cierzniak he clearly turned in the rebound with his arm.

St Johnstone sat deep to defend their lead in the closing stages but sealed victory when MacLean slid in to bundle home their second goal with five minutes left. (Writing by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)