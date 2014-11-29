UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Man United
* 32-year-old leaves Manchester United after less than two seasons
Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round matches on Saturday 4th Round Saturday, November 29 Alloa Athletic (II) - Hibernian (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-2) Annan Athletic (IV) - Brechin City (III) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Berwick Rangers (IV) - Albion Rovers (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Falkirk (II) - Cowdenbeath (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Motherwell - Dundee United 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Partick Thistle - Hamilton Academical 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Queen of the South (II) - Brora Rangers 4-1 (halftime: 1-0) Spartans - Greenock Morton (III) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) St. Johnstone - Ross County 2-1 (halftime: 2-0) St. Mirren - Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Stirling Albion (III) - Raith Rovers (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Stranraer (III) - Dunfermline Athletic (III) 2-2 (halftime: 0-1) Bo'ness United - Arbroath (IV) 0-5 (halftime: 0-1) Dundee - Aberdeen 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): 4th Round Sunday, November 30 Rangers (II) v Kilmarnock (1245) Hearts (II) v Celtic (1515)
* 32-year-old leaves Manchester United after less than two seasons
March 21 Two home wins in a row lifted Bournemouth clear of the relegation zone and Swansea City manager Paul Clement has urged his squad to follow suit as they prepare for back to back home games against Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur.
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.