Soccer-Kane in line for Tottenham return against Watford
LONDON, April 7 Striker Harry Kane could return for his side's home Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury that has ruled him out for a month.
April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup Semifinal matches on Sunday Semifinal Sunday, April 17 Rangers (II) - Celtic 2-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 5-4) Rangers win 5-4 on penalties. Saturday, April 16 Hibernian (II) - Dundee United 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 4-2) Hibernian win 4-2 on penalties.
April 7 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Everton as well as Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final clash at Atletico Madrid due to a back injury, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Friday.