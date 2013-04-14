Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup Semifinal matches on Sunday Semifinal Sunday, April 14 Dundee United - Celtic 3-4 (halftime: 2-2, 90 mins: 3-3) AET Saturday, April 13 Hibernian - Falkirk (II) 4-3 (halftime: 0-3, 90 mins: 3-3) AET
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18