Soccer-Bournemouth keeper Federici out for season after surgery
Feb 12 Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
Dec 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round matches on Sunday 4th Round Sunday, December 2 Hibernian - Hearts 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Rangers - Elgin City 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Saturday, December 1 Aberdeen - Motherwell 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Celtic - Arbroath (III) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Forfar Athletic (III) - Ayr United (III) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Kilmarnock - Queen of the South (III) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Livingston (II) - Dundee 0-2 (halftime: 0-2) Partick Thistle (II) - Dunfermline Athletic (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Raith Rovers (II) - Deveronvale 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) St. Mirren - Brechin City (III) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Stenhousemuir (III) - Falkirk (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Stranraer (III) - Dundee United 0-5 (halftime: 0-3) Turriff United - Greenock Morton (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Ross County - Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-3 (halftime: 0-1)
LONDON, Feb 11 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino accused his players of failing to deal with the pressure of a Premier League title race after they were outplayed in a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.
LONDON, Feb 11 Liverpool roared back into the mix for a top-four finish with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday that opened the door for Chelsea to strengthen their vice-like hold on the Premier League title race.