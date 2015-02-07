Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup 5th Round matches on Saturday
5th Round
Saturday, February 7
Falkirk (II) - Brechin City (III) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Hibernian (II) - Arbroath (IV) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Partick Thistle - Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1-2 (halftime: 0-2)
Queen of the South (II) - St. Johnstone 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Spartans - Berwick Rangers (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Dundee - Celtic 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
5th Round
Sunday, February 8
Stranraer (III) v Dundee United (1230)
Rangers (II) v Raith Rovers (II) (1500)