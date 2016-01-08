Jan 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round matches on Friday 4th Round Friday, January 8 St. Mirren (II) - Partick Thistle 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 4th Round Saturday, January 9 Linlithgow Rose v Forfar Athletic (III) (1330) Airdrieonians FC (III) v Dundee United (1500) Dunfermline Athletic (III) v Ross County (1500) Motherwell v Cove Rangers (1500) St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1500) Raith Rovers (II) v Hibernian (II) (1500) Dundee v Falkirk (II) (1500) Annan Athletic (IV) v Hamilton Academical (1500) Dumbarton (II) v Queen of the South (II) (1500) Livingston (II) v Greenock Morton (II) (1500) Stirling Albion (IV) v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) East Kilbride v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale (1500) Hearts v Aberdeen (1730) Sunday, January 10 Rangers (II) v Cowdenbeath (III) (1300) Stranraer (III) v Celtic (1515)