Jan 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round matches on Friday
4th Round
Friday, January 8
St. Mirren (II) - Partick Thistle 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
4th Round
Saturday, January 9
Linlithgow Rose v Forfar Athletic (III) (1330)
Airdrieonians FC (III) v Dundee United (1500)
Dunfermline Athletic (III) v Ross County (1500)
Motherwell v Cove Rangers (1500)
St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1500)
Raith Rovers (II) v Hibernian (II) (1500)
Dundee v Falkirk (II) (1500)
Annan Athletic (IV) v Hamilton Academical (1500)
Dumbarton (II) v Queen of the South (II) (1500)
Livingston (II) v Greenock Morton (II) (1500)
Stirling Albion (IV) v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
East Kilbride v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale (1500)
Hearts v Aberdeen (1730)
Sunday, January 10
Rangers (II) v Cowdenbeath (III) (1300)
Stranraer (III) v Celtic (1515)