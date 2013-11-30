Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round matches on Saturday
4th Round
Saturday, November 30
Albion Rovers (IV) - Motherwell 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Alloa Athletic (II) - Stirling Albion (IV) 3-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Ayr United (III) - Dunfermline Athletic (III) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Berwick Rangers (IV) - Dumbarton (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-2)
Brechin City (III) - Forfar Athletic (III) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Clyde (IV) - Stranraer (III) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Dundee (II) - Raith Rovers (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle - Greenock Morton (II) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Queen of the South (II) - St. Mirren 2-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Ross County - Hibernian 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
St. Johnstone - Livingston (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Stenhousemuir (III) - Fraserburgh 3-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Falkirk (II) - Rangers (III) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Friday, November 29
Dundee United - Kilmarnock 5-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 1
Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1245)
Hearts v Celtic (1500)