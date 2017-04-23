UPDATE 2-Soccer-Southampton sack manager Puel after poor finish
LONDON, June 14 Southampton sacked manager Claude Puel after less than a year on Wednesday as the Frenchman paid the price for a dismal end to the season.
April 23 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Scottish Cup Semifinal matches on Sunday Sunday, April 23 Celtic 2 Callum McGregor 11, Scott Sinclair 51pen Rangers 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 52,000 - - - Saturday, April 22 Hibernian (II) 2 Grant Holt 36, Dylan McGeouch 60 Aberdeen 3 Adam Rooney 1, Ryan Christie 25, Darren McGregor 85og Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 31,969 - - -
LONDON, June 14 Manchester United have completed the signing of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Portuguese champions Benfica on a four-year contract with the option of extending it by another year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.