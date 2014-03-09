March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Scottish Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 9
Rangers (III) 1 Bilel Mohsni 77
Albion Rovers (IV) 1 Ciaran Donnelly 13
- - -
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Red Card: Greg Tansey 43, Marley Watkins 71
Dundee United 5 Nadir Ciftci 16,28, Gavin Gunning 36pen, Gary Mackay-Steven 49, Stuart Armstrong 56
- - -
Saturday, March 8
Aberdeen 1 Adam Rooney 53
Dumbarton (II) 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,600
- - -
Raith Rovers (II) 1 Joe Cardle 21
St. Johnstone 3 Gary McDonald 4, Nigel Hasselbaink 49, Steven Anderson 79
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 3,767
- - -