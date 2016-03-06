March 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Scottish Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 6
Hibernian (II) 1 James Keatings 54
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Andrea Mutombo 77
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,884
- - -
Celtic 3 Leigh Griffiths 14, Gary Mackay-Steven 25, Callum McGregor 35
Greenock Morton (II) 0
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 14,858
- - -
Saturday, March 5
Ross County 2 Liam Boyce 24, Brian Graham 60pen
Dundee United 3 Henri Anier 57,65, Billy McKay 89
Red Card: Mark Durnan 59
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 3,052
- - -
Rangers (II) 4 Harry Forrester 1, Jason Holt 47, Andy Halliday 55, Lee Wallace 84
Dundee 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,944
- - -