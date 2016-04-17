Soccer-Kane in line for Tottenham return against Watford
LONDON, April 7 Striker Harry Kane could return for his side's home Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury that has ruled him out for a month.
April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Scottish Cup Semifinal matches on Sunday Sunday, April 17 Rangers (II) 2 Kenny Miller 16, Barrie McKay 96 Celtic 2 Erik Sviatchenko 50, Tom Rogic 106 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 50,069 Penalty Shootout: 5-4 - - - Saturday, April 16 Hibernian (II) 0 Missed penalty: Jason Cummings 29 Dundee United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,651 Penalty Shootout: 4-2 - - -
April 7 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Everton as well as Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final clash at Atletico Madrid due to a back injury, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Friday.