March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Scottish Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 8
Dundee United 1 Nadir Ciftci 45+2pen
Red Card: Paul Paton 10, Paul Dixon 48
Celtic 1 Leigh Griffiths 71
Red Card: Virgil van Dijk 10
Missed penalty: Leigh Griffiths 49
- - -
Hibernian (II) 4 Jason Cummings 26, Lewis Stevenson 28, Samuel Stanton 66, Liam Fontaine 82
Berwick Rangers (IV) 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 11,259
- - -
Friday, March 6
Queen of the South (II) 0
Falkirk (II) 1 Craig Sibbald 33
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 2,833
- - -