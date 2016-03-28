Soccer-Bale backs Coleman to lead Wales to 2018 World Cup
April 11 Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.
March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Saturday, April 2 (GMT) Celtic v Hearts (1130) Dundee v Ross County (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Motherwell (1400) Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (1400) St. Johnstone v Dundee United (1400) Sunday, April 3 (GMT) Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical (1130)
April 11 Leicester City's defeat to Everton at the weekend snapped a six-game winning streak but the Foxes must regain their momentum for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, defender Ben Chilwell has said.