Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Oct 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, October 16 (GMT) Ross County v Aberdeen (1845) Saturday, October 17 (GMT) Motherwell v Celtic (1100) Hamilton Academical v Dundee (1400) Kilmarnock v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400) St. Johnstone v Partick Thistle (1400) Sunday, October 18 (GMT) Dundee United v Hearts (1115)
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".