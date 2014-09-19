UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dawson double gives West Brom 3-1 win over Arsenal
* Dawson scored twice as West Brom beat Arsenal 3-1 at Hawthorns
Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday Regular - Preliminary Round Friday, September 19 (GMT) Partick Thistle v St. Mirren (1845) Regular - Preliminary Round Saturday, September 20 (GMT) Aberdeen v Ross County (1400) Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone (1400) Regular - Preliminary Round Sunday, September 21 (GMT) Dundee v Dundee United (1115) Celtic v Motherwell (1400)
* Dawson scored twice as West Brom beat Arsenal 3-1 at Hawthorns
EDINBURGH, March 18 A vibrant Scotland side ran in four tries to crush Italy 29-0 and give departing coach Vern Cotter a fitting send-off in their final Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday.
* Dawson scored twice as West Brom beat Arsenal 3-1 at Hawthorns