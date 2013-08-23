UPDATE 1-Soccer-Vardy hits two as Leicester stun Liverpool in first game after Ranieri
* Leicester beat Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, August 24 (GMT) Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400) Dundee United v St. Johnstone (1400) Hearts v Aberdeen (1400) Kilmarnock v Hibernian (1400) Motherwell v Partick Thistle (1400) Ross County v St. Mirren (1400)
* Leicester beat Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
* Leicester beast Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
LEICESTER, England, Feb 27 Leicester City fans trudged towards the King Power Stadium for Monday's crucial home clash against Liverpool still reeling from last week's sacking of title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri.