Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Friday, November 4 (GMT) Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1945) Saturday, November 5 (GMT) Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Dundee v Motherwell (1500) Hearts v St. Johnstone (1500) Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical (1500) Sunday, November 6 (GMT) Ross County v Rangers (1200)
Next In Football News
PREVIEW-Soccer-Allardyce bids for Cup tonic against City
LONDON, Jan 26 Having written off the FA Cup as an unwelcome distraction prior to their third-round clash, Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce may now be hoping it provides a tonic to soothe frustrated fans and a pick-me-up for their beleaguered players.
Soccer-Southampton stand tall after outwitting Liverpool
LONDON, Jan 25 As Southampton's Shane Long raced into the area to thrash a shot into the net and settle a tense League Cup semi-final against Liverpool, it was a moment of poignant satisfaction for the South Coast club.