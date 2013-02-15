Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premier League matches on Friday Friday, February 15 (GMT) Aberdeen v Dundee (1945) Saturday, February 16 (GMT) Celtic v Dundee United (1500) Hearts v Kilmarnock (1500) Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Ross County v St. Johnstone (1500) St. Mirren v Hibernian (1500)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.