Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Monday Regular - Preliminary Round Saturday, February 21 (GMT) Aberdeen v St. Mirren (1500) Dundee United v St. Johnstone (1500) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock (1500) Motherwell v Dundee (1500) Partick Thistle v Ross County (1500) Regular - Preliminary Round Sunday, February 22 (GMT) Celtic v Hamilton Academical (1300)
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".