Soccer-Forest appoint former Rangers boss Warburton as manager
March 14 Championship side Nottingham Forest have appointed Mark Warburton as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract, the club announced on Tuesday.
March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, March 8 (GMT) Hibernian v Motherwell (1500) Kilmarnock v Hearts (1500)
March 14 Championship side Nottingham Forest have appointed Mark Warburton as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract, the club announced on Tuesday.
March 14 Bottom-placed Sunderland will have a fighting chance of Premier League survival if they can win five of their remaining 11 games but history suggests it may not be enough, the Black Cats captain John O'Shea has said.
March 14 Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has affirmed that he is happy to extend his stay at Anfield, dismissing reports suggesting the delay in signing a new contract is down to his wage demands.