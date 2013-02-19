UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man City ease past Sunderland to keep up title chase
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18 (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premier League matches on Tuesday Tuesday, February 19 (GMT) Motherwell v Dundee United (1945) Tuesday, February 19 (GMT) St. Johnstone v Celtic (1945) Saturday, February 23 (GMT) Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1500) Ross County v Motherwell (1500) St. Johnstone v St. Mirren (1500) Sunday, February 24 (GMT) Celtic v Dundee (1245) Dundee United v Hibernian (1630)
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18 (Adds details, quotes)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.