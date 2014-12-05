Soccer-Juve's Buffon wants to avoid Leicester in quarter-finals
TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon named outsiders Leicester City on Tuesday as they team he wanted to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Dec 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday Regular - Preliminary Round Friday, December 5 (GMT) Ross County v Dundee United (1945) Regular - Preliminary Round Saturday, December 6 (GMT) Motherwell v Celtic (1245) Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical (1500) Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (1500) St. Mirren v St. Johnstone (1500)
TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon named outsiders Leicester City on Tuesday as they team he wanted to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
* Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters
March 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Juventus 1 Paulo Dybala 42pen Porto 0 Red Card: Maxi Pereira 40 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,161 - - - Leicester City 2 Wes Morgan 27, Marc Albrighton 54 Sevilla 0 Red Card: Samir Nasri 74 Missed penalty: Steven N'Zonzi 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,520 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT):