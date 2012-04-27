Soccer-Lincoln stun Burnley to reach FA Cup quarter-finals
LONDON, Feb 18 Minor league Lincoln City produced a huge FA Cup shock to beat top-flight Burnley 1-0 and reach the quarter-finals for the first time in their history on Saturday.
April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premier League this weekend Regular - Champions Group Saturday, April 28 (GMT) Dundee United v Hearts (1130) Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1400) Regular - Champions Group Sunday, April 29 (GMT) Celtic v Rangers (1145) Regular - Relegation Group Saturday, April 28 (GMT) Dunfermline Athletic v Aberdeen (1400) Kilmarnock v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400) Regular - Relegation Group Sunday, April 29 (GMT) St. Mirren v Hibernian (1415)
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Saturday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 Burnley - Lincoln City (V) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 5th Round Saturday, February 18 Middlesbrough v Oxford United (III) (1500) Huddersfield Town (II) v Manchester City (1500) Millwall (III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) v Chelsea (1730)
Feb 18 FA Cup holders Manchester United will not be taking Sunday's fifth-round clash against second-tier Blackburn Rovers lightly despite their heavy fixture schedule, according to manager Jose Mourinho.