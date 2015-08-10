Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday
Tuesday, August 11 (GMT)
Dundee United v Dundee (1845)
St. Johnstone v Ross County (1845)
Wednesday, August 12 (GMT)
Hearts v Motherwell (1845)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Partick Thistle (1845)
Kilmarnock v Celtic (1845)
Saturday, August 15 (GMT)
Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400)
Dundee v St. Johnstone (1400)
Hamilton Academical v Dundee United (1400)
Motherwell v Aberdeen (1400)
Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (1400)
Ross County v Hearts (1400)