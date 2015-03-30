Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Monday Regular - Preliminary Round Friday, April 3 (GMT) St. Mirren v Celtic (1845) Regular - Preliminary Round Saturday, April 4 (GMT) Aberdeen v Partick Thistle (1400) Dundee United v Ross County (1400) Hamilton Academical v St. Johnstone (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee (1400) Kilmarnock v Motherwell (1400)
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".