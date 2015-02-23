Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Monday
Regular - Preliminary Round
Tuesday, February 24 (GMT)
Dundee United v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1945)
Regular - Preliminary Round
Saturday, February 28 (GMT)
Dundee United v Partick Thistle (1500)
Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Ross County v Dundee (1500)
St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1500)
St. Mirren v Hamilton Academical (1500)
Regular - Preliminary Round
Sunday, March 1 (GMT)
Celtic v Aberdeen (1200)