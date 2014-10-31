Soccer-Ivory Coast name "big catch" Wilmots as coach
ABIDJAN, March 21 Ivory Coast named Marc Wilmots as their new coach on Tuesday, describing the former Belgium boss as a "big catch."
Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday Regular - Preliminary Round Friday, October 31 (GMT) St. Johnstone v Motherwell (1945) Regular - Preliminary Round Saturday, November 1 (GMT) Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Dundee United v St. Mirren (1500) Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle (1500) Kilmarnock v Dundee (1500) Regular - Preliminary Round Monday, November 3 (GMT) Ross County v Aberdeen (1945)
March 21 Manchester United defender Phil Jones is out of England's squad for their upcoming international fixtures against Germany and Lithuania after sustaining an injury in training, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)