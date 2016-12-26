Soccer-Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Tuesday, December 27 (GMT) Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical (1500) Hearts v Kilmarnock (1945) Wednesday, December 28 (GMT) Celtic v Ross County (1945) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Motherwell (1945) Partick Thistle v Dundee (1945) St. Johnstone v Rangers (1945) Friday, December 30 (GMT) Hearts v Aberdeen (1945) Saturday, December 31 (GMT) Rangers v Celtic (1215) Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (1300) Dundee v St. Johnstone (1400) Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (1400) Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League team have said.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round replay matches on Tuesday 4th Round, replay Tuesday, January 24 Queen's Park (III) - Ayr United (II) 6-7 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 4th Round, replay Wednesday, January 25 Hearts v Raith Rovers (II) (1945)