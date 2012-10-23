Soccer-Huddersfield strike late to beat Reading
Feb 21 Huddersfield Town kept up the pressure on the top two teams in the Championship with a 1-0 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Reading thanks to a late goal by Philip Billing on Tuesday.
Oct 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premier League matches on Tuesday Friday, October 26 (GMT) Motherwell v Hibernian (1845) Saturday, October 27 (GMT) Aberdeen v Dundee (1400) Celtic v Kilmarnock (1400) Hearts v Ross County (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone (1400) St. Mirren v Dundee United (1400)
Feb 21 Huddersfield Town kept up the pressure on the top two teams in the Championship with a 1-0 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Reading thanks to a late goal by Philip Billing on Tuesday.
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.
* Raheem Sterling put hosts ahead with a tap-in at The Etihad