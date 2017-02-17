Soccer-Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea "family"
June 17 Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Celtic v Motherwell (1500) Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Partick Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1500) Ross County v St. Johnstone (1500) Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1300) Dundee v Rangers (1515)
SYDNEY, June 17 Scotland beat Australia for the first time in more than four years on Saturday, winning 24-19 in Sydney to avenge two consecutive narrow defeats, including a controversial World Cup exit, by the southern hemisphere team.
