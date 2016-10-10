Soccer-Lincoln continue memorable FA Cup journey
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
Oct 10 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Friday, October 14 (GMT) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Rangers (1845) Saturday, October 15 (GMT) Aberdeen v Ross County (1400) Celtic v Motherwell (1400) Hearts v Dundee (1400) Partick Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1400) St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1400)
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
* Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City enjoy easy wins (Adds late game)
* Gladbach stage comeback to beat Leverkusen (Updates with Gladbach victory)