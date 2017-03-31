UPDATE 2-Soccer-Southampton sack manager Puel after poor finish
LONDON, June 14 Southampton sacked manager Claude Puel after less than a year on Wednesday as the Frenchman paid the price for a dismal end to the season.
March 31 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, March 31 (GMT) Dundee v Aberdeen (1845) Saturday, April 1 (GMT) Hamilton Academical v St. Johnstone (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock (1400) Partick Thistle v Ross County (1400) Rangers v Motherwell (1400) Sunday, April 2 (GMT) Hearts v Celtic (1130)
LONDON, June 14 Manchester United have completed the signing of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Portuguese champions Benfica on a four-year contract with the option of extending it by another year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.