Soccer-Defender Olsson leaves West Brom for Sweden's Djurgarden
March 23 Defender Jonas Olsson has left West Bromwich Albion for Sweden's Djurgarden IF, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.
Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, August 22 (GMT) Dundee United v Celtic (1100) Aberdeen v Dundee (1400) Hearts v Partick Thistle (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1400) Kilmarnock v Ross County (1400) St. Johnstone v Motherwell (1400)
March 23 Ireland are comfortably placed at the top of their World Cup qualifying group and defender Stephen Ward has said the team are confident they can beat Wales in Friday's match and increase their advantage.