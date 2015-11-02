Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Saturday, November 7 (GMT) Aberdeen v Dundee United (1500) Dundee v Partick Thistle (1500) Hearts v Hamilton Academical (1500) Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1500) Sunday, November 8 (GMT) Ross County v Celtic (1530)
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".