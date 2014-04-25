Soccer-Juve's Buffon wants to avoid Leicester in quarter-finals
TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon named outsiders Leicester City on Tuesday as they team he wanted to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Regular - Champions Group Saturday, April 26 (GMT) Aberdeen v St. Johnstone (1400) Dundee United v Motherwell (1400) Regular - Champions Group Sunday, April 27 (GMT) Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400) Regular - Relegation Group Friday, April 25 (GMT) Partick Thistle v St. Mirren (1845) Regular - Relegation Group Saturday, April 26 (GMT) Ross County v Kilmarnock (1400) Regular - Relegation Group Sunday, April 27 (GMT) Hibernian v Hearts (1145)
* Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters
March 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Juventus 1 Paulo Dybala 42pen Porto 0 Red Card: Maxi Pereira 40 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,161 - - - Leicester City 2 Wes Morgan 27, Marc Albrighton 54 Sevilla 0 Red Card: Samir Nasri 74 Missed penalty: Steven N'Zonzi 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,520 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT):