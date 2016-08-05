Soccer-Hull's Mason leaves hospital after skull fracture
Jan 30 Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, August 6 (GMT) Rangers v Hamilton Academical (1130) Kilmarnock v Motherwell (1400) Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400) Ross County v Dundee (1400) Sunday, August 7 (GMT) St. Johnstone v Aberdeen (1115) Hearts v Celtic (1315)
LONDON, Jan 30 Five English Premier League and three Championship (second tier) soccer clubs are being investigated in relation to allegations of widespread historical child sex abuse in the sport dating back to the 1970s, British police said on Monday.
Jan 30 FA Cup fifth round draw (Premier League unless stated): Burnley v Lincoln City (NL) Fulham (II) v Tottenham Hotspur Blackburn Rovers (II) v Manchester United Sutton United (NL) v Arsenal Middlesbrough v Oxford United (III) Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) v Chelsea Huddersfield Town (II) v Manchester City Millwall (III) v Derby County (II) or