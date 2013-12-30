Dec 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday
Wednesday, January 1 (GMT)
Celtic v Partick Thistle (1500)
Dundee United v Aberdeen (1500)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County (1500)
Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1500)
Thursday, January 2 (GMT)
Kilmarnock v St. Mirren (1500)
Hibernian v Hearts (1945)
Saturday, January 4 (GMT)
Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1245)
Ross County v St. Johnstone (1500)
Sunday, January 5 (GMT)
St. Mirren v Celtic (1245)
Dundee United v Hibernian (1500)
Hearts v Partick Thistle (1500)
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1500)