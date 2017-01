UPDATE 1-Soccer-Sutton host Arsenal, holders United at Blackburn in FA Cup

(Adds details) Jan 30 Sutton United will host 12-times FA Cup winners Arsenal in the fifth round with fellow non-league side Lincoln City facing a trip to Burnley as the Premier League clubs were kept apart in Monday's draw. Holders Manchester United, who last season matched Arsenal's record FA Cup haul, are at Blackburn Rovers while Premier League leaders Chelsea also visit a Championship (second tier) club after being paired with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Tottenham Ho