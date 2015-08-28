Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, August 29 (GMT) Celtic v St. Johnstone (1400) Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400) Hamilton Academical v Hearts (1400) Motherwell v Kilmarnock (1400) Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1400) Ross County v Dundee United (1400)
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".