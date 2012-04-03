RPT-SHOWCASE-Soccer-Five memorable Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City matches
LONDON, Feb 24 We look back at five standout clahes between Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City:
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premier League
Saturday, April 7 (GMT) Kilmarnock v Celtic (1100) Aberdeen v Dundee United (1400) Dunfermline Athletic v Hearts (1400) Rangers v St. Mirren (1400) St. Johnstone v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400)
Sunday, April 8 (GMT) Hibernian v Motherwell (1130)
LONDON, Feb 24 We look back at five standout clahes between Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City:
LONDON, Feb 24 We look back at five standout clahes between Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City:
Feb 24 Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini is the bookmakers' favourite to replace compatriot Claudio Ranieri as Leicester City manager after the Italian was sacked by the Premier League champions on Thursday.