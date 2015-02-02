UPDATE 1-Soccer-Coutinho inspires Liverpool to derby victory over Everton
* Liverpool host Bournemouth next, Everton at Manchester United (Adds quotes, details)
Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Monday Regular - Preliminary Round Saturday, February 7 (GMT) Aberdeen v Ross County (1500) Regular - Preliminary Round Saturday, February 7 (GMT) Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (1500)
* Liverpool host Bournemouth next, Everton at Manchester United (Adds quotes, details)
* Liverpool host Bournemouth next, Everton at Manchester United