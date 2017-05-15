Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
May 15 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Regular - Relegation Group Tuesday, May 16 (GMT) Motherwell v Kilmarnock (1845) Ross County v Hamilton Academical (1845) Regular - Champions Group Wednesday, May 17 (GMT) Rangers v Aberdeen (1845) St. Johnstone v Hearts (1845) Regular - Relegation Group Wednesday, May 17 (GMT) Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1845) Regular - Champions Group Thursday, May 18 (GMT) Partick Thistle v Celtic (1845) Regular - Relegation Group Saturday, May 20 (GMT) Hamilton Academical v Dundee (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Motherwell (1400) Kilmarnock v Ross County (1400) Regular - Champions Group Sunday, May 21 (GMT) Celtic v Hearts (1130) Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1130) St. Johnstone v Rangers (1130)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.