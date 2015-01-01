Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Thursday
Regular - Preliminary Round
Thursday, January 1 (GMT)
Dundee United v Dundee (1215)
Aberdeen v St. Johnstone (1500)
Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (1500)
Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
St. Mirren v Kilmarnock (1500)
Partick Thistle v Celtic (1730) Postponed
Regular - Preliminary Round
Sunday, January 4 (GMT)
Dundee v Ross County (1500)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Mirren (1500)
Partick Thistle v Dundee United (1500)
St. Johnstone v Hamilton Academical (1500)
Motherwell v Aberdeen (1530)
Regular - Preliminary Round
Monday, January 5 (GMT)
Kilmarnock v Celtic (2000)