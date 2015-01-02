Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday Regular - Preliminary Round Sunday, January 4 (GMT) Dundee v Ross County (1500) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Mirren (1500) Partick Thistle v Dundee United (1500) St. Johnstone v Hamilton Academical (1500) Motherwell v Aberdeen (1530) Regular - Preliminary Round Monday, January 5 (GMT) Kilmarnock v Celtic (2000)
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".