SHOWCASE-Soccer-Costa relishing Hazard partnership at Chelsea
April 14 Chelsea striker Diego Costa is enjoying his "beautiful" partnership with playmaker Eden Hazard and hoped he could play with the Belgian for a long time.
Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Tuesday, February 16 (GMT) Dundee United v Motherwell (1945) Friday, February 19 (GMT) Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1945) Saturday, February 20 (GMT) Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Dundee United v Hearts (1500) Kilmarnock v Dundee (1500) Ross County v Hamilton Academical (1500) St. Johnstone v Motherwell (1500)
April 14 Chelsea striker Diego Costa is enjoying his "beautiful" partnership with playmaker Eden Hazard and hoped he could play with the Belgian for a long time.
STOCKHOLM - Former West Bromwich Albion defender Jonas Olsson tells Reuters how to handle strikers like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Diego Costa ahead of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-CHE/OLSSON (INTERVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 500 words)