April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday
Regular - Preliminary Round
Wednesday, April 22 (GMT)
Dundee v Celtic (1845)
Regular - Champions Group
Saturday, April 25 (GMT)
Dundee v St. Johnstone (1400)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Aberdeen (1400)
Regular - Champions Group
Sunday, April 26 (GMT)
Dundee United v Celtic (1130)
Regular - Relegation Group
Friday, April 24 (GMT)
Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (1845)
Regular - Relegation Group
Saturday, April 25 (GMT)
Ross County v Partick Thistle (1400)
St. Mirren v Kilmarnock (1400)